With more runs, Cheteshwar Pujara overtakes Gautam Gambhir to break eight-year-old record

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 57 runs in the first innings of this Test match. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 57 runs in the first innings of this Test match. (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara etched his name in the record books yet another time when the right-hand batsman got off-the mark with a boundary in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against Dharamsala. With the hit, the solid right-hander surpassed Gautam Gambhir’s record of most Test runs is a single season by an Indian.

Gambhir, during 2008-09 season, notched up a total of 1269 runs while Pujara now has a total of 1316 runs in this ongoing season at an average of 65.8. Earlier, it was being speculated that Indian skipper Virat Kohli might take over his Delhi teammate’s record after he smashed double hundreds in four consecutive Test series but a total of 46 runs in three matches against Australia and after missing the last match in Dharamsala due to shoulder injury, the task became easy for Pujara to grab the record.

The Saurashtra batsman has so far scored two half-centuries and a double hundred in this series against the Aussies and now needs 168 runs to go past former Australian captain’s record of 1438 runs by a batsman in a single season.

India are presently facing Australia in Dharamsala in the fourth and final Test match of the series. The series is squared at 1-1. Earlier, Steve Smith after winning the toss elected to bat first and the visitors posted 300 runs in the first innings. Smith went on to score his third hundred of the series while debutant Kuldeep Yadav bagged a four-wicket haul.

