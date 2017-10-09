Special Coverage

With eye on series, India face Australia in second T20I

India take on Australia in the second T20 International in Guwahati with an aim to seal the three-match series on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Guwahati | Published:October 9, 2017 7:29 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia t20, t20 ind vs aus India are leading the series 1-0 against Australia. (BCCI Photo)
Australia reached Guwahati without their talismanic captain Steve Smith. On what has been a disastrous and morale breaking tour for Australia, the team has failed to consolidate after being in strong positions. India, on the hand, have recovered from difficult situations to post victories. In the six international games that have been played so far on this tour, Australia have won only one.

After their performance in Ranchi, where they lost the first game by nin wickets (DLS), Australia do not make a strong statement for a comeback in this series. Their batting has failed to deliver in the shortest format of the game barring Aaron Finch. Even in the first game, Australia got a start but failed to capaitilise on it and lost wickets to the Indian bowlers.

Once again, India will bank on wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will need to be bowl similarly as they have done for India in limited overs cricket. The four rattled Australia in the ODI series and the first T20I.

India will not look to make any change to the playing XI which Shikhar Dhawan back in it. Hardik Pandya, who was a bit expensive in the first game, may make way for T20 specialist fast bowler Ashish Nehra as India look to wrap up the series.

But, the situation is not similar for Australia. Marcus Stoinis was on his way home after the ODI series but with Smith injured, he may return to the playing XI. With just 13 members in the squad, they do not have to much to change from and stick with same players.

The pitch may be a headache for most as the ACA stadium makes it debut in international cricket. It has favoured the spinners in the domestic matches but a few pacers have also benefitted in the last season of Ranji Trophy.

If rain stays away and we get a full game, India may well wrap up the T20I series as well and continue their rise in the ICC rankings.

