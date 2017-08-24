With experience I am a much better cricketer now, says Dan Christian

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has earned a recall to the national side. (Source: IPL) Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has earned a recall to the national side. (Source: IPL)

After a successful outing in the IPL this year, Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has earned a recall to the national side. At 34 years of age, Dan Christian is more than happy to earn a recall to the national side.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, he said,”I have been a little bit vocal in the past about older guys and how you’re at your best when you’re a little bit older, especially if you’re fit. So it’s nice to have the opportunity again because I think I’m a much better cricketer now than what I was when I actually played for Australia. And I reckon most guys around my age would say the same thing.

Christian also spoke about maintaining the fitness at an older age and said, “If your body is fit and firing, you’re a more experienced cricketer and you should be able to draw on those experiences a little bit more than you could five or six years earlier. Coming across situations in games, more often than not you’ve been in them before. You draw on what you did well there and what you did poorly and try to do whatever you need to win a game.”

Admitting that his performance in the IPL, gave hope, Christian said, “But there was a little bit of hope there based on how the IPL went. And I knew coming before the Ashes with the boys having a fair bit of cricket on, there might be a chance they might rest a few blokes as well (for the India tour). I thought my race was run (at international level) and having a decent IPL has just probably re-opened that door a little bit.”

