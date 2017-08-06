With end of pay dispute need to make sure we are in best possible place to play some good cricket: Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann is looking forward to the tour of Bangladesh. (Source: Photo Express) Darren Lehmann is looking forward to the tour of Bangladesh. (Source: Photo Express)

Stating that the bitter pay dispute will be a thing of the past Australian coach, Darren Lehmann is eager to return to action and get his team on the field.

“Now the deal is done, it’s a case of us making sure we’re in the best possible place to play some really good cricket,” Lehmann said.

While speaking at the Dead Set Legends show he added, “The boys have all still been training while they were off contract, so we’re not behind the times as such.”

With the addition of new faces the Aussie side looks a like nice blend of experience of youth. Lehmann agreed and said that it was really pleasing from a coaching point of view. “That’s the really pleasing thing from a coach’s point of view. “A few (of the Australia squad players) have been in Brisbane for the last few weeks, or training with their state systems. That’s been really good for the young state guys to see the Australian boys train so that’s been a plus.

“Now we go to Darwin next week and they’re obviously great conditions for us leading into Bangladesh.”

On the addition of Mitchell Swepson, he said, “We think it’s going to turn, obviously, so an extra spinner there,” Lehmann said. “If we only play two quicks, we’ve still got an extra quick there as well. “We’ve got plenty of options. It gives us a really good squad going into that tour.”

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

