With eighth consecutive series win, India continue to dominate in Whites: Relive their previous Test series wins

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team have now registered eight consecutive Test series win after they clinched victory against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the three-match series in Colombo. Kohli’s troops won the match by an innings and 53 runs to take unassailable lead in the series. They had previously won the first match by 304 runs in Galle. India began their winning run back in 2015 against Sri Lanka when they won the three-match series 2-1 away from home. We here relive India’s Test series wins under Kohli:

India vs Sri Lanka (2015): India didn’t really begin the series against Sri Lanka in the way they would have wanted. They lost the first match by 63 runs while chasing 176 runs but came back strongly to register victories in second and third encounters by 278 and 117 runs respectively.

India vs South Africa (2015):

India next played South Africa in a four-match series at home. India won the first match by 108 runs while the second ended in a draw. In the third encounter, Kohli’s troops won convincingly by 124 runs and later thumped the visitors by 337 runs in the fourth and last match to win the series 3-0.

India vs West Indies (2016): India resumed their Test schedule in July 2016 against West Indies where they traveled to the Carribean islands for a four-match series. Virat Kohli’s side continued their dominance in the longest format in West Indies as well as they won the series 2-0. They clinched victory in the first game by an innings and 92 runs, ended second in a draw, won the third by 237 runs and then drew the final match.

India vs New Zealand (2016): New Zealand traveled India last year and played a three-match Test series only to suffer a 3-0 defeat at the hands of hosts India. India won the first match by 197 runs, second by 178 runs and third by 321 runs only to clean sweep the series.

India vs England (2016): India were in top form during the period especially in the longest format and they continued it against England as well in home series. In a five-match series, Virat’s side thumped the Englishmen 4-0. The first match of the series ended in a draw while they won the remaining with authority. India clinched the second Test by 246 runs, third by 8 wickets, fourth by an innings and 36 runs and fifth and last one by an innings and 75 runs. During the course of the series, Karun Nair became the second Indian to score a triple hundred in Test format.

India vs Bangladesh- One off-Test (2017): After thumping England at home, India locked horns with Bangladesh in Hyderabad in one-off Test match. India after batting first scored 687/8 and bundled out the visitors for 388. The hosts then scored 159/4 and bowled Bangladesh out for 250 to win the match by 208 runs.

India vs Australia (2017): After losing the first match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, India didn’t lose a single match till they met Australia for a four-match series at home. Kohli’s men faced a massive defeat by 333 runs in first match at Pune but they did show resistance later in the series.

India won the second match at Bangalore by 75 runs to square the series while the third match at Ranchi ended in a draw. The hosts suffered a major blow during Ranchi Test as captain Kohli injured his shoulder while fielding. He eventually missed out the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala.

India though didn’t have the services of Kohli in the deciding match but that didn’t really make a difference as the home side won the Test and series by 8 wickets under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane.

