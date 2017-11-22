Sri Lanka confirms interest in hiring Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha

Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his post as Bangladesh coach in November. (Source: File) Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his post as Bangladesh coach in November. (Source: File)

Just a few days after Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha submitted his resignation from the position, Sri Lankan cricket board officially announced they are in talks with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to hire his services. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said that the 49-year old will be a perfect fit for the team. “There is no doubt that Hathuru (Hathurusingha) would be a great fit for us with the direction of both our short and long term goals,” he said.

Sumathipala added that he has written to his Bangladesh counterpart Nazmul Hassan, expressing a desire to hire the Sri Lanka-born coach. “I have written personally to the BCB informing him of our intention (to hire Hathurusingha).” The board added that they would offer a head coach contract to Hathurusingha “subject to the full release of his contractual obligations” with BCB. According to official sources, Sri Lanka is keen to make the appointment with 2019 cricket World Cup in mind.

Hathurusingha was appointed as Bangladesh coach in May 2014. During his tenure, the side went on to register big achievements in world cricket, including securing a berth in the Champions Trophy semi-finals earlier this year. The coach recently came under criticism after the team failed to register a single win a tour against South Africa.

BCB has so far not given any official word on whether the coach will be leaving to return to home country. The coaching position in Sri Lanka has remained vacant since South African Graham Ford quit in June. If Hathurusingha’s appointment as the coach is officially confirmed, he is likely to spearhead his first campaign against Bangladesh next year.

Sri Lanka, earlier this week, managed to draw their first Test against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test of the series will start from Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd