Wish MS Dhoni was there in the 2003 World Cup team, says Sourav Ganguly

MS Dhoni had made his debut for India against Bangladesh in 2004 under Sourav Ganguly. (Source: Express Archives) MS Dhoni had made his debut for India against Bangladesh in 2004 under Sourav Ganguly. (Source: Express Archives)

Former India captain has admitted that he wished MS Dhoni was in the team that played the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. In his upcoming autobiography ‘A Century is Not Enough,’ Ganguly said that it is amazing how Dhoni broke through the ranks and went on to become a World Cup-winning captain himself.

“I wish I’d Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team. I was told that when we were playing the 2003 World Cup final he was still a ticket collector with Indian Railways. Unbelievable!” added the former India skipper. India had lost the final by 125 runs against a dominant Australian team and MS Dhoni went on to make his international debut in December 2004.

“I had over the years constantly looked out for players who remain steady under pressure and possess the capability to change the course of the match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came to my notice in 2004, was a natural progression of this thought. I was impressed with MS Dhoni from day one,” Ganguly wrote in his autobiography, “Today I am happy that my assessment was proven right. It is amazing how he broke through the ranks to become what he is today.”

Dhoni had initially made a name for himself as a swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman with a penchant for big hits. He was made captain of the Indian team for the first time before the 2007 T20I World Cup and India went on to win the trophy under him. He then led India to the no 1 spot in the Test rankings and the high point of his captaincy came when India won the 2011 World Cup under him. He had famously allowed Ganguly to captain the side in his last Test in 2008.

