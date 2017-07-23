‘Winning the World Cup will be a great impetus for women’s cricket’

Mithali has been in terrific form with the bat this World Cup. Reuters Mithali has been in terrific form with the bat this World Cup. Reuters

On the bigger impact of winning the World Cup

It can lead to a revolution for women’s cricket in India. It’ll be a great impetus for young girls. It’d showcase the aggressive brand of cricket we are playing.

On the criticism after the last World Cup debacle

A lot of people blamed me personally. They said the runs didn’t come off my bat as they should have. I didn’t play the first match against West indies, against England I did get out early. Against Pakistan I had a 100 in playoffs which was fine but not important, and Sri Lanka I got a 20-odd and we lost that game – it wasn’t enough. It saddened me what people said. I always had this reputation of great consistency till then. But when needed the runs didn’t come. People forget sometimes that it happens.

On the build-up to this World Cup

For me, the preparation for this World Cup started last year. It started before the West Indies home series. I’ve worked very hard on certain things in my game. As an individual player, I’ve really put in effort on my conversion rate. Nothing has changed 360 degrees. It’s not like it’s a completely different game. There are just some subtle things.

On better television coverage for women’s cricket

There was one instance against New Zealand in 2003. In those times DD used to show our matches – or had just started showing. Normally when there’s no cameras and we would be very chilled out. Suddenly, we had to get used to being careful when the cameras were around. Even if we had to go to the loo, we needed to be aware of the cameras. We couldn’t make fun of each other like we used to.

There was this team-mate, who wanted to go to the washroom, and she started saying ‘I want to go to the loo, I want to go to the loo’. I had to tell her to not make a fool of herself. It was embarrassing because the cameras followed you everywhere. We’ve come a long way since then. We’re comfortable, not worried about comments, and even happy to be on television. We enjoy it rather than dread it.

On changes in dressing-room culture

What happens inside the the women’s team dressing room has also changed. Earlier, it was considered, that the more serious and focussed you look, the better player you are. You had to be stern looking all the time, and look intense. That’s completely changed. Girls want to have a bit of fun now, they want to play good hard cricket and be seen enjoying it. We don’t have to look like it’s a punishment. We can smile, chat and play. It’s cricket – we should enjoy it, right?

On sight-seeing during tours

We travel a lot but I’ve never really explored places where we play much. It’s mostly stadium-hotel-stadium routine, and there tends to be a lot of security. But I’d like to explore the English countryside some day, without the constant security and without being guarded all the time.

On the non-captaincy days

I actually enjoyed my time when I wasn’t the captain, and we were playing the Asia Cup in Bangkok. There had been a captaincy change, and it was good to not have any meetings or interviews or all the responsibility and commitments of a captain. I could just take off, and look around the city. I enjoyed the shopping and just being able to walk around. Now when I think of it, it was a break from captaincy that did me a whole lot of good.

