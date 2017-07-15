Winning the Dharmashala Test as captain gave more confidence as batsmen, captain and human being: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane led India to an eight wicket win over Australia in the Dharmshala Test. (Source: AP) Ajinkya Rahane led India to an eight wicket win over Australia in the Dharmshala Test. (Source: AP)

Indian middle-order batsman, Ajinkya Rahane, has said that captain the Indian side in the Dharamsala Test was an enriching experience for him and he will always cherish the memory. Returning back from the Windies tour, Rahane also claimed that the experience of leading a side gave him loads of confidence. In an interview with India Today, Rahane said, “That was a great moment to win the Dharmashala Test as captain of India against Australia. It was a dream come true. Unfortunately, Virat wasn’t playing. We went on to win. I will always cherish that. It gave me more confidence as a batsman, captain and human being.”

“Yes, I am a more confident player now with greater self-belief. At the highest level, how strong you are mentally that matters. But I always stick to the process, I am confident but not overconfident.” , he added.

Speaking about his batting he said, “All this while I have looked for improvement. In batting, fitness or fielding. During practice, I had a couple of good sessions with batting coach Sanjay Bangar on what should I do for this format. In West Indies, the wickets were different from England. The challenge was to adapt mentally. It was one of the best tours for me and I like to keep this consistency going.”

Speaking about his attitude, Rahane said, “Yes. I am naturally an attacking and instinctive player. But at times one has to adapt and grind. In England, we had good wickets. In West Indies, you had tennis ball bounce and it was slower. One has to take time and grab opportunities. In West Indies, I remember the first match in Trinidad gave me the confidence to score quickly in the second where I was batting with complete freedom. I knew the wickets better. It is a mental switch one needs to make.”

Meanwhile, on the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, Rahane said, “We want to win every series and every match. But look we don’t want to take Sri Lanka lightly. They are a good side. The last time we had a series there, we made a great comeback. We have the experience now but we will have to start from scratch and build from the start. One has to respect the opposition and it’s all about how we play to potential and strength.”

