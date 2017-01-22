Winning matches is not a routine thing, says Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri’s Juventus were heavily criticised for their performance in a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina last Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Allegri’s Juventus were heavily criticised for their performance in a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina last Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, baffled by criticism of the league leaders, said that winning should never be considered routine and that a Serie A triumph should not be taken for granted.

“The Serie A title race has never been a foregone conclusion and never will be. It’s not a routine thing to win it. It’s something extraordinary,” he told reporters.

“We should stop thinking that Juventus have to win every game 3-0. We need to suffer to win, just like the others.”

Allegri’s side, who have won 15 and lost four of their 19 Serie A matches, were heavily criticised for their performance in a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina last Sunday.

Despite the loss, Juventus, who host fourth-placed Lazio on Sunday, are a point clear of AS Roma at the top with a game in hand and on course for a sixth successive title.

“If anyone thought that they would see Juventus with 57 points at this stage of the season, they would need to see a really good doctor,” Allegri told reporters.

“We’ve already won one championship – the championship of criticism.”

Allegri, who has won two Serie A titles in as many seasons with Juventus and also led AC Milan to the scudetto in 2010/11, added: “I was criticised at AC Milan when we were at the top of the table, as I have been with Juventus.

“Maybe I’m the reason. Maybe someone nicer will be here after me and it will stop, but I work to bring home results.”

“We lost four games, but they were all very different. The only one we got completely wrong was against Genoa, when we conceded three goals in 25 minutes.

“Our aim was to get to March and still be involved in every competition. We must know that nobody will give us anything and every match we have to prove that we’re better.”