West Indies seam bowling unit bowled a lot better than they did at Edgbaston: Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes scored exactly 100 runs for England. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes scored exactly 100 runs for England. (Source: AP)

After scoring a fine hundred against the West Indies England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that that West Indian bowlers made the English batsman work hard for their runs.

“It’s always nice to [take advantage],” said Stokes after play. “You get some luck every now and again and to do well you need that on your side. Getting dropped, you put it to the back of your mind. Another day they hold it and you’re walking off. I don’t think you can take too much from the dropped chances.”

When you get in to a rhythm like I got out there, you keep going with it,” he said. “I used my depth of crease more than I usually do. I managed to turn some of their balls in to full balls which I managed to drive and hit through the leg-side.

“I thought their seam bowling unit bowled a lot better than they did at Edgbaston. They made it hard work for us. The conditions were more in the bowlers favour. There was always a bit of seam movement and every now and then the ball swung.”

It’s part of the game. He was probably annoyed at himself for dropping me on 98. There’s nothing to it. It’s international sport. There’s no worries with it whatsoever.”

As a team, we said it’s not one of our best days with the bat,” admitted Stokes. “But you never know if it’s a good score until the West Indies’ innings. It’s 260 more than we had this morning. It’s how we respond tomorrow and the areas we bowl to hopefully create a few chances.”

