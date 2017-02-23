Windfall for IPL discards

Cheteshwar Pujara has more than 3,000 Test runs to his name but went unsold in the recent IPL auction. File photo Cheteshwar Pujara has more than 3,000 Test runs to his name but went unsold in the recent IPL auction. File photo

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), in charge of the BCCI at the moment, is said to have received a proposal to hike central contracts of Indian players five times over.

According to a source, the proposal has been put forward by someone who worked with the Lodha Committee in drawing up the cricket board’s constitutional and structural reform guidelines. The source also claims the proposal has the support of at least one COA member. No official confirmation, however, has been received yet.

The BCCI central contracts have three categories. Grade A players receive Rs 1 crore per year, while Grade B and Grade C cricketers get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively. A five-fold increase would see the top grade players getting Rs 5 crore annually.

The proposal has been forwarded reportedly in the wake of the IPL-10 auction that saw uncapped Indian players like Tamil Nadu fast bowler T Natarajan, Hyderabad quick Mohammed Siraj and Rajasthan seamer Aniket Choudhary earn Rs 3 core, Rs 2.6 crore and Rs 2 crore from Kings XI Punjab, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Established Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, went unsold.

The basic purpose of the proposal is said to be reaffirming Test cricket’s numero uno status and encouraging youngsters to consider the longest format as the Holy Grail, apart from securing Team India cricketers’ future post-retirement.

The IPL auctions make some unheralded cricketers, both Indian and overseas, overnight millionaires. England fast bowler Tymal Mills bagged a Rs 12-crore contract – record for a specialist bowler — with RCB this term. Mills can’t play Test cricket and ODIs because of a recurring back problem, but is now one of the richest players in England cricket. It prompted former England captain Kevin Pietersen to tweet after the auction: “Another SLAP in Test crickets face yesterday! A T20 specialist becomes one of the current England team’s richest players!”

As far as Indian cricket is concerned, some BCCI members, however, feel the proposal, if at all it has been forwarded, offers a paradox.

“You cannot increase the contract amounts if India’s revenue share from the ICC gets slashed. Also, you have to think across the board, not only international cricketers.

The hike should trickle down to first-class/domestic cricket as well. And this is a decision that should be taken by the members at the AGM,” a board member said on condition of anonymity.

Surya offers apology

The Mumbai Cricket Association has accepted the apology of middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was involved in a retweet row. Following his apology, the selectors were asked to pick him as the 15th player in the squad and they chose Yadav for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“The MCA President has accepted the apology tendered by Yadav,” a senior MCA functionary said on condition of anonymity.

The managing committee of the association met in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Yadav’s selection was rendered uncertain following a retweet and the selectors had kept a player’s slot vacant. The MCA had reportedly sent a notice to Yadav for the retweet and sought an explanation.

“You are dropped? Looks like Bombay selectors are unaware that you are the Vice Capt of IPL champion team KKR” was the tweet Yadav re-tweeted, landing him into trouble.When contacted, Milind Rege, Mumbai’s chief selector said, “I was informed by MCA that Suryakumar Yadav has tendered an unconditional apology, which they have accepted. They asked us to select the 15th player and the 15th player is Suryakumar Yadav.”

