Wimbledon 2017: Bernard Tomic fined $15000 after outburst

After crashing out of the opening round of Wimbledon 2017, Australia tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined $US15,000 after his outburst and admission that he was bored during his loss to Mischa Zverev on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had lost his first match to Germany’s Zverev and later he said that he was playing only for money. Tomic said he’d lost the motivation to perform even on sport’s biggest stages.

The Australian had also said that he called the trainer on not because he was injured but because he wanted to disrupt his opponent’s rhythm and game. His fine of $15,000 is the second biggest imposed by International Tennis Federation.

