Will take a call on retirement in 2019, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo. (Source: Laureus) Yuvraj Singh at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo. (Source: Laureus)

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is out of the national team reckoning, said that he is looking to play cricket till 2019 and will take a call on his career after that.

In an interview to PTI, Yuvraj, who last played for India in June 2017 in an ODI, said, that he was looking forward to this year’s IPL. “I am looking forward to a good IPL. It’s a very important tournament for me as it will only set me to play cricket till 2019. I am looking to play cricket till 2019, whatever cricket I get to play and take a call after that.”

The all-rounder regrets not being able to become a regular in India’s Test side. “Definitely, in the first 6-7 years of my career when I was at my best I did not get a lot of opportunities because there were such great players in the (Test) team and when I got an opportunity I was diagnosed with cancer. So that regret will always be there but these things are never in my control. I am just looking forward to whatever cricket I get to play.”

The 36-year-old all-rounder, who was in Monaco as the Laureus ambassador from India, was all praise for Virat Kohli and his side for their dominating performance in South Africa. “I think it is a pretty great performance. They showed a lot of character after losing the Test series. It was as a hard-fought Test series, could have gone either way. But it was a very convincing win in the ODI series. Kohli led from the front with some big runs,” the left-handed batsman said.

“Spinners bowled very well especially Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal and got South Africa into trouble. And then they stepped on the gas and won the T20 series 2-1. Going abroad playing three series winning two definitely shows India’s dominance.”

India will now face England and Australia next and Yuvraj feels that India need consistent performances there. “It’s a good start to believe that you can dominate outside. If you can consistently do that in England and Australia you definitely will have the belief,” he said. “Now the team is set to conquer the world. England and Australia will be testing series but if we can get some consistent performances it will give a lot of self belief to the players.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd