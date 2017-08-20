Will support Indian team even if performance is little less than expectation, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has conveyed his wishes to the Indian cricket team. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar has conveyed his wishes to the Indian cricket team. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has conveyed his wishes to the Indian cricket team and reiterated that he will continue to support the side even if it does not perform up to the mark on all occasions.

Speaking to reporters, before the first ODI, “Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team. Our good wishes are there, we will go with them, whether their performance is good or it is little less than our expectations. I will say that we will continue to support the team and I expect that you are there with me,” he added.

Lauding India for its improvement in fitness standards, said, “We are talking about the good health of our nation and clearly in some time, we are going to have healthier people around, because it is about living a healthy lifestyle, being fit, being more active and what is going to happen after that is something that we can be proud of. Because I believe that good fitness will always bring more consistent and better results in whatever you want to be in life”.

It may be recalled here that Tendulkar had earlier spoken about how other teams in world cricket would be jealous of India’s growing strength. said,” Absolutely (the other teams will be envious of India). When we have the full strength, it is a good problem to have. Whom to leave out? That means your bench strength is really strong. That is how the champion teams are. I am sure everyone is watching us the way we have played.

