Will look to fire up Kagiso Rabada in Test series, hints Steve Smith

Australia’s tour to South Africa is expected to be a fierce contest as both the sides will lock horns in a four-match Test series. Both the teams look well balanced in all the departments but it is the bowling which will hold key to success. On one hand, will be the fearsome pace quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel while on the other hand, Australia boasts of a fearsome trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Ahead of the first Test which begins on Thursday, Aussie skipper Steve Smith has revealed his plans of countering the threat of Kagiso Rabada. Hinting that his team will look to fire up Rabada, Smith reminded that the number one bowler in Test ranking is just one incident away from a two-Test suspension.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith said, “It could perhaps be a plan to try and get him fired up. You never know what some guys do when they’re fired up. He’s obviously a quality bowler and a big player for them. You don’t want to see guys getting suspended or anything like that, you want to come up against the best, but you never know.”

Echoing Smith’s thoughts, Australian coach Darren Lehmann said, “He’s a fiery character so we’ll just play it as we see it. At the end of the day, we’ve got to play him better than we did in Australia a couple of years ago (where Rabada captured 15 wickets in the 2-1 series win to South Africa). He’s a quality bowler, so for us to get on top of him it’s going to be key to how we play in the series.”

