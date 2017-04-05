Latest News
  • Will address players’ concerns, intermediaries not needed: Vinod Rai

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 5, 2017 9:22 pm
The head of Committee of Administrators (COA), Vinod Rai, on Wednesday termed his discussion with Indian captain Virat Kohli a “fruitful one” and promised to address their concerns regarding central contracts.

The former CAG made it clear that the COA doesn’t need “any intermediary” between the body and the players.

“Let me make it clear at the very onset that any issue pertaining to players’ interest will be addressed with utmost seriousness. We will not leave any stone unturned in this regard. But the COA will directly deal with players and does not need any intermediaries,” Rai told PTI during an interaction.

Rai and another committee member, Vikram Limaye, met Kohli and a few Indian players in Hyderabad to discuss the central contract issue.

“We met Virat and a few other players and it was a very fruitful discussion with them. We have already asked chief coach Anil Kumble to make a presentation. In fact, Virat also spoke about the presentation,” Rai said.

When asked if the next hike in central contract would be based on Kumble’s presentation, Rai replied, “That I can’t tell you right now but like we doubled the retainership fee for the 2016-17, we would certainly work on it again. The players interest will be kept in mind.”

The COA also met BCCI office bearers Aniruddh Chaudhry and Amitabh Chaudhary to discuss about operational details of IPL.

“Both the office bearers have promised total support and co-operation for smooth running of IPL.”

