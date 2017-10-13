Will Aamir Khan be cheering for Virat Kohli from stands in the third T20I?

Virat Kohli also gave the Indian cricket team jersey to Aamir Khan. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli also gave the Indian cricket team jersey to Aamir Khan. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and co might have a celebrity cheering for them from the Hyderabad stands in the third T20I against Australia. According to a story run by Mid Day, the Indian captain invited Aamir to the match after they shot an episode of a TV chat show together on October 2.

The story further said that Kohli gave the Indian cricket team jersey to the Bollywood star. It was also reported that both the cricket and Bollywood star will be staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad. “When Virat invited Aamir to the match, he instantly included it in his schedule. He will be seen attending it with Zaira Wasim. Aamir will meet the team before the match. He is also carrying his blue jersey that Virat gifted him.”

Even though the two have known each other for some years now, the two grew fond of each other while shooting for the episode, which is set to promote Aamir’s next production Secret Superstar. “They bonded big time. Virat is usually media-shy, but he fed off Aamir’s energy on the show. Both of them were at their candid best.”

After India won the first T20I, affected by rain, in Ranchi, an all-round Australia thrashed India by eight wickets in the second T20I to square the three-match series 1-1 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday.

