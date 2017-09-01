Bangladesh vs Australia: The wicket will decide our team set up for second Test, says Darren Lehmann

Steve O’Keefe was initially left out of the Australian squad that is touring Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Steve O’Keefe was initially left out of the Australian squad that is touring Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Australia lost the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur from a position of hope and confidence. They were 158/2 and chasing 265 runs with two well-set batsmen in the middle – David Warner and Steve Smith. But the situation turned miraculously courtesy Shakib Al Hasan’s fifer. The historic 20 run win gave the Tigers their first Test win over the Aussies. If the pitch for the second Test, in Chittagong, remain the same, Australia could field three spinners and one seamer for the first time in 40 overs.

Josh Hazlewood has already returned home after a side strain and the selectors called up Steve O’Keefe as a replacement with Jackson Bird already in the squad as a like-for-like replacement. Pat Cummins is the current first-choice seamer for the visitors. However, team coach Darren Lehmann stated no one’s place in the team for the second side is certain.

“Once we get there we will take a look at the wicket and the conditions and whether we change that or go with one quick or two quicks or three spinners (will be discussed),” said Lehmann to Cricket.com.Au on Friday ahead of the team’s departure. “It really comes down to what we want to set our side up like for the second Test, and the wicket.”

There is a possibility that Matthew Wade could be dropped after failure with the bat and conceding 30 byes – albeit on an uneven track – to bring in Peter Handscomb who can don the wicketkeeping gloves too. “It is not ruled out with any of the XI really. Of the 14 here, anyone could play,” said Lehmann.

However, the more likely option would be either two seamers and two spinners or three spinners and a pacer. “The way the wicket was, how many overs did the quicks bowl for them (in the second innings)?” asked Lehmann. “You are not going to have too many overs bowled by the quicks as the game goes on. We expect the same sort of pitch. And that’s fine, it is what you expect here.”

Usman Khawaja, who struck 1 each in the two innings in Dhaka, is the most likely option to make way for four bowlers. But Lehmann conceded he wasn’t the only one who failed to meet expectations. “(The first Test was) disappointing for him (Khawaja) and obviously a few other players were disappointing in the Test match,” the 47-year-old said. “If we had contributions from everyone we probably would have won the game. He is doing everything to change his game from here to home. We know he’s a very good player at home on those sort of (Australian) wickets. So we’ll just have to wait and see,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd