Why Wasim Jaffer opted to play for Vidarbha for free

Former India and Mumbai opener Wasim Jaffer opted to play for free during Vidarbha’s title winning Ranji Trophy campaign this year because he wanted to return the team a favour.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Jaffer said, “I had a contract with them last season (2016-17) where I was to be paid in three instalments — October, January and March. They wanted me to play a big part in their Ranji Trophy campaign. It didn’t happen due to injury but they never hesitated to pay me.”

“In October I was unavailable due to injury so they didn’t pay, which was fair. But in January, I was fit to play but they didn’t use my services (for limited-overs tournaments) but they respected my contract and paid me the full amount. I wanted to return the favour and called them (to say) I would play for free this season. It worked out well for both sides,” he said.

Jaffer said that he wanted to play for Vidarbha because he wanted to have a part to play. “I wanted to go to a place where I had a part to play, make some contribution to their cricket by guiding youngsters. I have made the right decision,” said Jaffer, who hit a crucial half-century in the final. “Vidarbha have a vision to do well. They want their youngsters to do well. Their rise started in 2009 when they set up the residential academy; it showed they wanted to improve their cricket. Three of their players were in the India under-19 team for the Asia Cup.”

“I am very grateful for whatever God has given me; not bothered about what I didn’t get. I believe in destiny, you get what you deserve. I don’t have any regrets, the respect I get wherever I go is highly satisfying. I am the highest run-getter in four premier domestic tournaments – Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup and Vijay Hazare – I can’t ask for more,” he added.

