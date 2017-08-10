Why Moeen Ali walked off when England celebrated with champagne

Moeen Ali helped England beat South Africa in Test series. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali helped England beat South Africa in Test series. (Source: Reuters)

Moeen Ali, being the modest self he is, has done it again. Hero of England’s 3-1 Test series win over South Africa on Monday, Moeen walked off the podium while his teammates celebrated the victory with champagne spraying. The England all-rounder moved aside while his teammates celebrated a victory which would have been possible without him.

This is not the first time he has done it. Moeen moved from his teammates when they celebrated the 2015 Ashes series win over Australia in a similar manner.

Despite the fact that he is not part of the celebrations, Moeen doesn’t mind missing out and said he did not feel left out as it was just spraying a bottle.

“The team understand I stay away from the champagne thing. Cooky said, ‘Make sure we take the picture first’ and then I moved out of the way. I don’t feel I miss out — it’s just spraying a bottle, not that exciting really! But we have a great laugh. I really enjoy being in the changing room,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Last year, Moeen and England spinner Adil Rashid also moved away from celebrations after England’s win.

Ali picked up a hat-trick to help England beat South Africa on Monday and seal the series. England now face West Indies in a home Test series and will like to continue their form before they go Down Under for the all-important Ashes Test series against Australia later this year.

