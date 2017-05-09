Why has India refused to play Pakistan last couple of years: PCB asks BCCI

Najam Sethi has criticsed the BCCI for not honouring the bilateral agreement. Najam Sethi has criticsed the BCCI for not honouring the bilateral agreement.

A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally confirmed India’s participation in the Champions Trophy, where they face Pakistan in their opening game, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) questioned if the two teams can play each other at ICC events, why was the Indian board reluctant for a bilateral series.

This comes a week after the PCB sent a “notice of dispute” to its Indian counterpart where they demanded $69.57 million in compensation for refusing to honour the agreement to play 6 series over 8 years, the first of which was to be held in 2015.

The PCB feels India has no genuine reason to avoid bilateral series against Pakistan at a neutral venue.

“We would like BCCI to tell us why India has refused to play Pakistan these past couple of years. If the Government of India is refusing BCCI permission, then BCCI has to show us a letter stating this. It also has to justify why it thinks there is a security problem playing Pakistan in a mutually agreed neutral venue, like the UAE or Sri Lanka,” PCB Executive Committee chairman Najam Sethi told the The Indian Express. “We need to know what the

problem is. India has to talk to us and resolve this.”

The India-Pakistan games have always been big money-spinners with broadcasters and advertisers expecting record eyeballs for these much-hyped clashes.

The June 4 Champions Trophy clash at Edgbasaton, Birmingham, is already sold out with tickets now going in black.

The windfall from India games would be a shot in the arm for the cash-strapped Pakistan board.

In 2015, when Sethi got invited to the BCCI’s Mumbai headquaters, the PCB was hopeful that Pakistan would finally get a chance to host India. However, the BCCI officials skirted the all-important issue of resuming cricket ties. “This caused us to lose a lot of face in Pakistan,” Sethi said.

He goes on to add, “Even if the Indian government is hesitant about playing in Pakistan, such a letter would still not explain or justify India’s refusal to play in a neutral third country where security is not an issue.”

Meanwhile, the BCCI, having received the notice, is adopting a ‘wait-and-watch’ approach.”We will give an appropriate response to Pakistan’s notice.

But as this issue has been put up in the ICC dispute redressal forum, which follows British law, we will take some time and careful word the reply,” an Indian board insider said.

Even the Indian government doesn’t seem too keen on playing ball, purely going by the recent stand taken by Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

“Terrorism and sports can’t go along together. The sporting relations between India and Pakistan can be cordial only after Pakistan stops sponsoring cross-border terrorism. India takes these things very seriously,” Goel said.

However, the ICC has not taken too kindly to boards that have got influenced by government decisions.

Only recently, the world body reprimanded Sri Lanka Cricket for allowing its government to interfere in its administration. According to ICC rules, politics must be kept separate from sports.

