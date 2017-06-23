Why do they (Indian cricket team) require a coach, if Virat Kohli is the boss? asks Erapalli Prasanna

Virat Kohli will lead India against West Indies. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead India against West Indies. (Source: AP)

Former Indian spinner Erapalli Prasanna has said that the team doesn’t really want a coach if the skipper can play the role of a ‘boss’. Prasanna’s take came after Anil Kumble stepped down from the post of head coach earlier this week.

“Why do they require a coach, if the captain is the boss? I don’t think they even need the services of batting or fielding coaches (Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar),” the former spin great told PTI.

“Kohli is undoubtedly a very good player but I do not know whether he is a good captain or not,” he added.

The former spinner added that the kind of treatment Kumble got, other coaching staff won’t be able to speak confidently in front of the skipper.

“If a legendary cricketer like Anil Kumble is not respected, I do not think neither of them — Bangar and Sridhar — will have the guts to speak to Kohli in a confident way. None of them are as experienced like Kumble,” Prasanna said.

“Just hire somebody for the physical training and that will be enough. If such is the attitude of a captain I don’t think you require a coach,” the 77-year-old said.

Mentioning about the old times, the former Indian player said that if the role of a coach isn’t defined there is no need of one.

“We can go back to the good old days of appointing a manager to look after the logistics, if he (Kohli) takes up the responsibility. The role of a coach is not defined,” he added.

Prasanna talked about MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s role in the team and suggested that the selectors need to look beyond and search out for some young talent.

“I don’t think they will be able to continue till the next World Cup in 2019, they will be 38 then. We need fresh and young legs and players who are extremely agile,” he said.

“Okay, Dhoni will be the wicketkeeper but Yuvraj is going to be a liability as a fielder. In fact, the selectors should have tried out more youngsters for this West Indies tour, as they are one of the weakest teams at the moment,” he added.

