Why counties are set to back ECB’s push for region-based T20 league

ENGLISH CRICKET has finally decided to join the rest of the world by bringing in their own T20 league, which could potentially be spoken in the same breath as the IPL and the Big Bash.

What is the T20 tournament that ECB are planning to launch?

The English though may have finally decided to jump aboard the money train at the last stop with plans to start their own eight-team T20 tournament with hopes of competing with the Big Bash and the IPL. The tournament will also change the ecosystem of English cricket with the teams set to be based around regions and not counties, as has been the norm there for more than a century. The first season is expected to be held in three years’ time—July 2020 to be precise—and it’ll be in the Big Bash format with all teams owned by the ECB and not let out as franchises in the IPL. There will be no auction and players will be drafted through a fixed budget for each team. The tournament is scheduled to be held during the Test season of the English summer, which could rob the event of most of the country’s elite cricketers. The final call on the tournament will depend on a mandate which has been sent to all 18 first-class counties, non first-class counties and minor counties, who will vote through a postal ballot, with the ECB requiring a minimum of 31 out of 41 votes in favour of an amendment to the constitution.

What does it mean for county cricket?

Counties have held sway over cricket in England for well over a century now. According to the ECB constitution, all 18 counties have a right to play in every domestic competition held in the country, which presently are the four-day County Championships, a one-day tournament and the T20 Blast, England’s staid answer to the IPL and Big Bash. ECB chairman Colin Graves and chief executive Tom Harrison have suggested an amendment to the constitution, however, which will allow them to hold the separate T20 extravaganza exclusive of the other competitions and be restricted to a few counties of the ECB’s choice. So all three major competitions, including the T20 Blast, will continue to go on as always with all 18 counties participating in them. In fact, plans are to leave two ‘wildcard’ picks in the draft for the new tournament with teams able to pick top-performing players from the league phase of the Blast. For the record, it was one tiny amendment to the constitution at the onset of the IPL that set off a chain of events in India nearly a decade ago that eventually led to the dissolution of the BCCI as we knew it.

Why did the ECB decide this to be the right time to jump on board the bandwagon?

Harrison and Graves have both been very vocal about the dwindling interest for cricket in England, and the need to build the support system for the sport by bringing in new audiences, especially in the youngest age category. According to reports during the meeting with the county chairmen, the ECB informed that only 2 per cent of kids called cricket their No.1 sport and even showed a presentation where school kids are shown mistaking Andrew Strauss for a football manager and Alastair Cook for someone who works at Waitrose, the present sponsors of the England Test team. Only last week, England captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan had been asked to play brave and exciting cricket even if it meant losing on occasions as part of the ECB’s quest to introduce at least 50,000 kids in the age-group of five-to-eight “excited” in cricket this year. With the broadcast rights up for renewal in 2020, the English board are sure that having an exciting new T20 tournament will be a great bargaining tool which should help them supersede their previous fee of £75 million significantly.

How did the ECB convince the counties to come on board with their masterplan?

The counties were firstly asked to sign and thereby assign their media and broadcast rights to the ECB by March 27, which they did. In return they will be guaranteed £1.3 m a year from 2020 for a five-year period. Some reports though revealed that some of their hands had been forced, with dissenters threatened with penalties regarding the funds the board hands over to them. Though the ECB is expected to gain the necessary majority to get the go-ahead to start their T20 competition, there have been reports in England which claim that some counties aren’t happy with the fact that non first-class counties will have a say in their future, especially with a mandate with which they are pretty much writing themselves out of a potentially cash-rich tournament.

How will the new tournament boost the ECB’s profits?

Harrison was quoted in an interview last year insisting that “we’ve grown fat on revenues from India” claiming that England cricket hadn’t tried enough to reach their potential as a cricket market. According to him, the new T20 tournament, will not just add the much-needed chutzpah that has been missing from their domestic scene but also help English cricket score a whopping new broadcast deal of nearly £1.25 billion for the five-year period from 2020 to 2025, which is expected to put them in the same league as the UEFA Champions League in terms of rights.

