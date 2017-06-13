Latest News

Why are you fielding like me? Zaheer Khan trolls Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan became second semi-finalsits after clinching a much-required win over Sri Lanka by three wickets in the final group match of the tournament. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh shared their views during the match which finally resulted in a healthy banter.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 13, 2017 5:23 pm
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh shared their views during the match which finally resulted in a healthy banter. (Source: File)

Pakistan became second semi-finalists after clinching a much-required win over Sri Lanka by three wickets in the final group match of the tournament. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and India’s blistering batsman Yuvraj Singh shared their views during the match which finally resulted in a healthy banter.

There was a moment in the match with Pakistan requiring 62 runs in 15 overs with three wickets in hand, to which Zaheer tweeted,”62 needed of 90 with 3 wkts in hand , very interesting to see how it finishes from here … #CT17 #SLvPAK”

Yuvraj Singh replied back with a funny response to Zaheer’s tweet, saying,”Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ?”

With a hilarious reply to Yuvraj’s tweet, Zaheer tweeted back saying,”I am tweeting like you @YUVSTRONG12 but why are you fielding like me ??? Hahaha”

Pakistan’s lower-order displayed a remarkable performance after winning the crucial encounter, with captain Sarfraz Ahmed playing a brilliant match-winning knock of 61 runs and guiding his team into the semifinals.

Sri Lanka bowled on right areas during their middle overs and build pressure on the opposition, putting Pakistan on the back foot with seven wickets for 162. But three crucial dropped catches and misfielding at crunch situations cost them the match.

Pakistan will play England in the first semifinal on Wednesday, followed by India’s clash against Bangladesh on Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 