Who won the toss in Colombo? India or Sri Lanka? Video raises a lot of questions

India had won the toss and Virat Kohli elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga had said that he would have bowled first too had he won the toss. But a closer look at the video of the toss raises the question as to whether India had really won it.

September 7, 2017
india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india vs sri lanka toss, india vs sri lanka t20i toss, India had won the toss and elected to field first, or so it seemed at the time. (Source: Sony Liv screenshot)
India’s win over Sri Lanka in the one-off T20I was a straightforward one. Sri Lanka were restricted to 170/7. India chased down that target with seven wickets and four balls remaining. But it seems there was some chaos that ensued before it and no one seems to have noticed it.

India had won the toss and elected to field first, or so it seemed at the time. But a closer look at the video of the toss says that it was a bit of a botched up affair. Murali Karthik was the presenter and Andy Pycroft was the match referee. Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga tossed the coin in the air and Kohli called it. The Indian captain had said “Heads.” Pycroft took a look at the coin after it fell and said “Tails, India” despite the fact that Kohli had called heads. Moreover, Karthik turned around and said, “Heads it is.” Judging from his body language, Pycroft seemed to have recognised that something was wrong in the toss but none of the others took notice and Karthik went ahead to speak with Kohli.

If the face of the coin had indeed shown tails, India had lost the toss and it should have been Tharanga making the decision to bat or bowl first. Kohli himself had said that the rain was an important factor in him deciding to field first. “There is a bit of rain around so a shortened game, always an advantage to bat second,” said Kohli in his chat with Karthik. Tharanga also said that he “would have bowled first” had he won the toss.

