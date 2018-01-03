Mithali Raj should coach men’s cricket team, says Shah Rukh Khan

Mithali Raj was included in ICC’s list of ODI team of 2017. Mithali Raj was included in ICC’s list of ODI team of 2017.

There seems to be nothing that veteran Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj cannot do. The skipper is the only Indian women’s captain to take her side to two World Cup finals: in 2005 and 2017. India suffered a defeat in an epic nail-biting clash against England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup last year, where Raj received massive praises for her captaincy. The 35-year old also crossed the 1000-run mark in the tournament becoming the only women cricketer to do so in Women’s World Cup.

Now, Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan thinks that after retiring from cricket, the experienced player should coach India’s men’s cricket team. Speaking to the cricketer in his “TED Talks India Nayi Soch” show, the actor said, “I want to see you (Mithali Raj) as the coach of the men’s cricket team one day.”

Raj responded with a smile and said, “I always want to give my best.” During the interaction, SRK, who is an avid reader himself, also queried Raj about his books preferences. In her response, Raj said that reading a book keeps her focused on the field.

“When you are on the field, and everyone is looking up to you and the entire team to bring back the trophy, (then) it is not just about the game. So, it is necessary for us to stay focused… and we all have our own ways to ensure we give our best on the field. I read books to get rid of pressure during a match. It does help me to keep calm and encourage a good performance,” she said.

Raj featured with the Bollywood star and businesswoman Nita Ambani on the cover of fashion magazine Vogue in September. The Indian, who is the leading run-getter in ODIs with 6190 runs in her career, was also included in ICC’s ODI team of the year, along with teammates Harmanpreet Kaur and Ekta Bisht.

