Who received Rs 76 lakh worth World T20 tickets? CoA wants to know

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has frozen a payment of Rs 76 lakh that was to be made to bookmyshow.com towards tickets procured by the Indian cricket board for the World T20 held in India last year. The COA had approved the payment earlier this month but when axed BCCI president Anurag Thakur’s executive assistant Krishna Pophale could not give details of to whom these tickets were issued, the decision was reversed. The BCCI president and secretary are entitled to 100 tickets each for ICC matches but these tickets purchased on behalf of the Indian cricket board from bookmyshow.com are over and above what the top two officials received.

The BCCI’s chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar has been directed by the COA to stop the payment. Rangnekar, in his email to Pophale, which is accessed by The Indian Express, wrote, “It has been informed to us by WC Management / Operations that you have not submitted account of the Option to Buy ( OTB ) tickets drawn by you from book My show for the world cup matches and the amount as you know is staggering ( Approx. Rs. 76 lacs ).”

Pophale in his reply stated, “The tickets drawn for WT20 and the figure of Rs 76 lakh, which you have quoted was cumulative and other staff of BCCI were also actively involved in ticket distribution process across venues, apart from me. Since Delhi Semifinal was exclusively handled by me, only reconciliation of that match remained pending which was cleared by me in the month of October/November. You can confirm from your colleagues Mr RP Shah and Mr VL Sahasrabuddhe about the same.”

However, the COA are not happy with Pophale’s reply as they want to know the names of those to whom these tickets were distributed to and why they are entitled to tickets.

‘Comply with suggestions’

State association who want to receive Rs30 lakh – hosting fees per IPL game – from the BCCI will have to submit an undertaking to the Supreme Court that they will conform with the Lodha Committee’s recommendation.

State associations receive this sum at the end of an IPL season. It is learnt that the Hyderabad Cricket Association has submitted an undertaking to Supreme Court agreeing to comply with the Lodha Committee’s recommendations.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now