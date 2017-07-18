Who is the best batsman in the world? Virat Kohli, responds Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir outclassed Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between the arch-rivals. (Source: File) Mohammad Amir outclassed Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between the arch-rivals. (Source: File)

There has always been a huge debate regarding the current best batsman in world cricket. Even the cricket experts have different choices when it comes to select the best among Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith.

When the same question was asked to the Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, he picked India captain Virat Kohli. The left-arm fast bowler praised the game of other three batsmen as well but when it comes to his choice, Kohli clearly wins the race.

Amir responded to a question on Twitter as he answered questions from his fans and also expressed his views regarding other memorable moments from his cricketing career till date. On being asked by a fan about his favourite moment from the Champions Trophy final, he answered that his first spell in the final where he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan was his best moment.

He also remembered his breathtaking spell against India in the Asia Cup in 2016, marking it his best till date.

They all are but personally Virat kohli http://t.co/lYFNz4P5y2 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) 16 July 2017

There are many but if i have to pick than Asia cup 2016 against india http://t.co/8zdsxCgV5B — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) 16 July 2017

My first spell Allhamdulilah http://t.co/z8uMuJvD4O — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) 16 July 2017

After the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan got over, Kohli appreciated Amir’s effort saying, “I would like to complement Mohammad Amir for the way he bowled. I actually congratulated him while he was bowling. I was so happy to play such an amazing spell. He is a world class bowler.”

The Pakistan pacer has a lot of respect for Kohli as the Indian captain also praised Amir on making a remarkable comeback into international cricket after being away from the game for five years, as he was banned by the ICC for spot-fixing.

