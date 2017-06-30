Who is Smriti Mandhana? India women’s cricket team opener’s batting average, career stats: complete details of runs, centuries, fifities

Smriti Mandhana scored a hundred against West Indies. (Source: AP) Smriti Mandhana scored a hundred against West Indies. (Source: AP)

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana guided India to two back to back wins in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. In the clash against hosts England, the left-handed batsman smashed 90 runs while in the second against West Indies she scored a mesmerizing hundred to guide India to an emphatic win. But before we look her performance in the ongoing tournament, let us take a look at her initial playing days and batting statistics.

The left-handed batter was born on July 18, 1996, in Bombay in a family that already had cricketing skills in their blood. Her father and brother played district level cricket for Sangli and her brother even featured for Maharashtra state Under-16s tournaments. She was nine when she got a call up for Maharashtra under-15 team while at the age of 11, she was selected for the under-19 team of Maharashtra.

In 2013, Mandhana etched her name in the record books after she became the first Indian women cricketer to score a double hundred in a one-day game. She smacked 224 off 150 balls in the West Zone Under-19 Tournament, at the Alambic Cricket Ground in Vadodara while playing for Maharashtra against Gujarat. She was also one of the two Indian players to be signed up by the Big Bash League. Brisbane Heat selected Mandhana in 2016. Unfortunately, she was ruled out of the tournament after hurting her knee in one of the matches.

International career

Smriti first made an appearance in the Indian jersey in April 2013 against Bangladesh and later in that month made her ODI debut against the same opposition. Mandhana though had to wait a bit to don the Test jersey as she got a chance to play against England in Wormsley in August 2014.

In 25 innings, that she has played, Mandhana has so far scored 897 with the best score of 106* at an average of 37.37 which include two hundreds and six half centuries. In Test format, the equation changes a bit as she has only played three innings and scored a total of 81 runs including a half century. In the shortest format, Smriti has scored 424 runs in 27 matches averaging 17.66.

Mandhana was the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women’s Team of the Year 2016.

