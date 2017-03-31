Who is Shadab Khan, and what makes him so special?

Shadab Khan hails from Mianwali which is the same city from where Imran Khan and Misbah ul Haq also come from. (Source: Pakistan Cricket Team Facebook) Shadab Khan hails from Mianwali which is the same city from where Imran Khan and Misbah ul Haq also come from. (Source: Pakistan Cricket Team Facebook)

18-year-old Shadab Khan is the talk of the town among the cricketing fraternity after his sensational debut against the West Indies. Hailing from the small city Mianwali in Pakistan, Shadab has already made quite a name for himself during his brief spell in international cricket. Incidentally, legendary all-rounder Imran Khan and Test captain Misbahul Haq also come from the same town of Mianwali.

However, Shadab’s journey to international cricket has been far from easy. Infact at one point of time he even considered leaving cricket due to peer pressure. His family was not supportive of cricket and they insisted that he focus more on cricket.

But young Shadab was not the one to give up easily. Encouraged by his coach (in domestic cricket) he performed brilliantly for Pakistan U-16 team. This earned him accolades all over and went on to earn him a call for the U-19 side. And soon enough he was playing in the U19 World Cup for Pakistan where he impressed everyone with his variations; especially his googly. Herein, he ended up being the joint highest wicket-taker as he scalped 11 wickets at a terrific average of 19.

However, he still had to bide time for an international debut.

But then in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), this year, he shot to limelight. He picked up 9 wickets in 8 matches for his franchise Islamabad United. His performance in the league led to him being picked for the West Indies tour.

Shadab produced an outstanding debut performance as Pakistan completed a comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first fixture of a four-match Twenty20 international series.

18-year-old Shadab’s mesmerising mixture of leg-breaks and googlies earned him figures of three for seven, the most economical ever in the history of T20 international cricket by a debutant in a complete four-over spell. His figures of 4-0-7-3 in his first game won him the Man of the Match award.

A look at his bowling will reveal that Khan loves to toss the ball up and invite the batsman to play his shots. The run up to the crease is also from a wide-angle which gets the ball to drift away from the right-handers. His google, which got him high praise, is also impossible to pick at times.

As of now one can hope that the youngster continues to develop his talent and keep his focus. Meanwhile, apart from his skills with the ball, Shadab is also useful with the bat, lower down the order. He is a very good fielder too.

