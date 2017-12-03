Who is Prithvi Shaw? Meet Mumbai’s 18-year-old run-machine who will lead India at U-19 World Cup 2018

Prithvi Shaw was named as captain of India’s U-19 World Cup squad. Prithvi Shaw was named as captain of India’s U-19 World Cup squad.

When Prithvi Shaw faced New Zealand for India Board President’s XI, it seemed the Kiwi attack featuring Tim Southee and Trent Boult will prove too much for the young batsmen to tackle. But, the then 17-year old, proved the doubters wrong as he went on to play a solid 66-run inning. Boult was impressed by the youngster. “I heard he was 17, I couldn’t quite believe it. He played very nicely. The ball swung around nicely at the start, and it didn’t seem to trouble him. He has a promising career ahead of him if all things go well. But very impressed with the first look,” the left-armer had said.

The right-hand batsman from Mumbai has battled odds all his life. At a young age, a 15-year old Shaw made a mark with his tremendous record in the prestigious Harris Shield Title. Playing for Rizvi Springfield against St Francis D’Assisi Borivali in an inter-school match, the youngster smashed 546 runs in an innings and created a national record. With his innings comprising of 85 boundaries and five sixes, he became the first cricketer to score over 500 runs in an official inter-school match.

That was Shaw’s initiation with cricketing fame. It happened on the same turf which helped Sachin Tendulkar make a name for himself. Earlier, the master blaster also got fame for his world record partnership of 664 runs with Vinod Kambli Tendulkar in the same tournament.

Five years after his record knock, Shaw went on to match up with Tendulkar’s record himself. Playing his first Duleep Trophy match at Lucknow in September this year, Shaw scored 154 on debut. He became the only cricketer after Tendulkar to score a century in his debut innings of the tournament. At 17 years and 320 days, he also became the second youngest player to notch up a three-digit figure in the tournament, only after the master blaster himself.

Prithvi Shaw finally saw his selection in Mumbai’s Ranji team in 2016 and hammered a ton in his debut game. His side defeated Tamil Nadu in the semifinal with the help of his innings of 120 runs. Shaw, who was not selected for India U-19 team for U-19 Asia Cup, smashed a ton against England u-19 in February 2017.

On the back of tremendous performances throughout the year, his selection for Mumbai Ranji team remained eminent. And the youngster repaid the faith by smashing three tons and two half tons in five matches for Mumbai. He has already smashed 521 runs this domestic season at an average of 57.88 and is the second highest run-scorer from Maharashtra.

Now, Shaw has been named as the captain for U-19 World Cup squad and will lead India’s campaign in the upcoming tournament in New Zealand which will start from January 13. If Shaw leads his side to a World Cup victory, he will become the fourth captain from the country to do so, after Mohammed Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012).

