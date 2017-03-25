Who is Kuldeep Yadav? Five things you need to know about India’s mystery bowler

Kuldeep Yadav was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad where he got the chance to bowl at Sachin Tendulkar and even got him out. (Source: Reuters) Kuldeep Yadav was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad where he got the chance to bowl at Sachin Tendulkar and even got him out. (Source: Reuters)

When Kuldeep Yadav started bowling at a very young age, his aim was to be a left-arm pace bowler. However, it was his coach who forced him to bowl spin and this one piece of advice turned his career around. Today, he is the first chinaman bowler from India to play Test cricket.

2014 Under-19 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he picked 14 wickets from 6 games, including a hat-trick against Scotland, to finish the tournament as the 3rd highest wicket-taker. Kuldeep Yadav became the first bowler in U-19 cricket history to have taken a hat-trick.

He was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2012 IPL season where he got the chance to bowl at Sachin Tendulkar in the nets and even got him out.

However, he never got a chance to play and was later snapped up by KKR. Today he is an integral part of the KKR line-up.

Yadav also got a call up to join the Indian squad for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies, despite not having played a single First-Class or List A game for his state Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, thanks to his exploits on Day one of the fourth Test at Dharamsala India have the upper hand at present. Yadav picked up four crucial wickets in his wonderful spell of bowling. His performance drew praise even from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

I am impressed with @imkuldeep18‘s variations and the way he has started. Keep going strong, this can be your match to shine. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 25 March 2017

In his spell of 23 overs he bowled 3 maidens gave away 68 runs and picked up 4 wickets

