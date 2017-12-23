This is where Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma will host Mumbai wedding reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai Airport. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai Airport. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host a second reception in Mumbai after the one in Delhi on December 21. The ceremony was attended by Kohli’s friends and family on the most part considering he is the local boy. The function was also attended by political biggies in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the cricketing world, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were present at the event. The duo had earlier got married in a hush-hush affair in Tuscany, Italy which was attended by close friends and family on December 11.

Now, the couple have travelled to Mumbai for the second reception that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities and cricketers – following the third and final T20 between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The soiree is also expected to be enjoy the presence of industrials in the financial capital of the country.

As per the invitation going around on social media, the two families invite the presence of guests for the wedding reception of their son (Virat) and daughter (Anushka) on Tuesday, December 26, at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. It is the same venue that hosted the Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge post-wedding function – which was attended by Kohli and Anushka. The invites for the New Delhi and Mumbai receptions were based on a pastel floral theme and silver, gold and glass inserts designed by EDC (The Entertainment Design Company). The venue itself can seat 300 guests inside the chambers.

The Astor Ballroom is located on the ninth floor of the hotel, sports 23-foot high ceilings and crystal chandalier – the theme for the Delhi reception as well. The ballroom is comprised of a long hallway which acts as a pre-function area, the core ballroom, and the Astor terrace to keep the venue flowing.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

The wedding reception is scheduled to begin from 8.30 PM IST, the venue will make for a perfect location for the “wedding of the year” with the Mumbai skyline behind the guests while the Arabian Sea provides a picturesque backdrop – most suitable for a December function.

Welcome to this side of the bridge bro! 🤣🤣 we have one more topic to discuss off the field😋 Many congratulations to the couple! @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/qDlCHfNyaH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 23, 2017

The couple had announced the wedding in a joint statement. They wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

