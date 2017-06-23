Whenever I get a chance I play FIFA, says Harmanpreet Kaur in chat with Mithali Raj, watch video

Harmanpreet Kaur has been one of the most sought after batters in recent months. (Source: Twitter) Harmanpreet Kaur has been one of the most sought after batters in recent months. (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Women’s World Cup tweeted a video of Indian captain Mithali Raj interviewing her team-mate Harmanpreet Kaur. India start their campaign on Saturday with a match against hosts England. Harmanpreet Kaur has been one of the most sought after batters in world cricket in recent months.

When asked about how she felt about playing in English conditions, Harmanpreet said that it will be “very challenging” and that she hopes the team will perform well in the tournament. “In past, I did really good. I got lot of experience and I hope that experience works here,” she said about the time she spent in the Big Bash League in Australia. Harmanpreet was the first Indian cricketer to play in a foreign league when she was signed by the Sidney Thunder in 2016. She will now go on to play for Surrey Stars in England’s Kia Super League.

India come into the tournament on the back of a strong showing in the qualifiers. They won the tournament with Harmanpreet playing a crucial role in the final against South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd