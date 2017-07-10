When you don’t grab your chances you do not deserve to win: Virat Kohli

India’s captain Virat Kohli leads his players off the field after losing to West Indies by 9 wickets. (Source: AP) India’s captain Virat Kohli leads his players off the field after losing to West Indies by 9 wickets. (Source: AP)

The Indian team lost the only T20 International at Sabina Park on Sunday after Evin Lewis made a complete mockery of the chase and hit a blistering 125 not out to take his side to a win. But it was not before the Indian side spilled a couple of chances and paid the ultimate price.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was highly critical of the performance and said, ” I thought even in the first innings we could have scored 20-30 runs extra. We were on course to get 220+ but we did not grab our chances and when you don’t, you do not deserve to win, especially with the wind and when the batsmen are playing like that.”

Commenting on the efforts of the team, Kohli said, “If you give a good start up the order, one batsman needs to bat through. We couldn’t really carry on. Dinesh was really good in the middle overs but no one got an 80-90 odd. We also couldn’t take our catches which cost us a bit. All these games are a good feeder of how players react in such situations. We need to be patient with these guys.”

Kohli also spoke about the series and maintained that it was good. “We did well in the ODIs, lost one game. And one match here doesn’t make a series according to me. We always enjoy coming here, we won the Test series as well the last time and we go home very happy.”, Kohli said.

