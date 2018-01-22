When Virat Kohli scores runs in England, I would call him a great player: Michael Holding

Virat Kohli scored 153 against South Africa in Centurion. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 153 against South Africa in Centurion. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli’s sensational knock of 153 against South Africa at Centurion drew widespread applause from the cricketing fraternity. Displaying sheer will of character and temperament Kohli brought up his 21st Test hundred against a potent South African seam attack comprising of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel. While Kohli continues to shine in conditions away from home, former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has stated that Kohli needs to score runs in England to prove himself as a great batsman.

“Virat Kohli is a fantastic batsman. I was asked to name three top cricketers and I included Kohli on that list. He is a very very good player. When I see him score runs in England, I would call him a great player. I like people who score runs everywhere. He is an extremely good player,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Holding.

“But as a captain, he has some work to do. I don’t want to condemn him too much because I like to have my own way as a captain. I like to be given the team I want all the time. But it is still not the right way to go. There got to be discussions with the wiser heads from time to time, come to conclusions and flesh out different arguments. I get an impression that he is getting what he wants.”

“He is very emotional about his cricket. He means everything he wants to do. In time he will learn. Because he has been so successful since he took over, it is hard for him to change. He has to see other viewpoints and arrive at the consensus,” Holding further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App