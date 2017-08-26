When Virat Kohli bowed to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, watch viral video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen bowing to Ram Rahim Singh in an old video which surfaced on the internet. (Source: youtube) Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen bowing to Ram Rahim Singh in an old video which surfaced on the internet. (Source: youtube)

In a video going viral on the internet, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been seen bowing to the self-styled Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Along with him veteran Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, former Indian wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya, current India opener Shikhar Dhawan can also be seen seeking his blessings. The video has been going viral since the Indian guru representing the Dera Sacha Sauda sect was convicted on charges of rape by a CBI court in Panchkula.

It may be recalled here that Ram Rahim had earlier claimed to have trained Virat Kohli and helped him succeed at the international level. “He (Virat Kohli) was unable to convert good starts into big scores. I suggested him to practice hard and continue learning”. Allegedly Kohli even came to thank him after prospering as a player.

In the interview, Rahim had also claimed that he is adept at playing nearly 32 different forms of sports and has also coached boxer Vijender Singh. “I have accomplished several feats in my life. As you may have noticed, I am capable of doing so many things. I have participated in 32 different sports at the national level and have coached as well.”

“The youngsters whom I have coached are doing well for the nation today. There is boxer Vijender Singh who is winning so many medal for the country. Then there is Virat Kohli. I have this video of him with me where he came to me to learn so many things and now he one of the best in the world.”, he added.

Meanwhile, after the verdict on Friday, there was widespread violence across certain parts of northern India. This was after several Dera followers took part in violent activities where they torched police vehicles, media OB vans and damaged several government buildings were destroyed. Reportedly, 30 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured.

Indianexpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

