When people call West Indies names, they bounce back firing: Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy has said that offering “amnesty” to West Indies cricketers who play T20 leagues around the world is no solution if they are not paid by the country’s cricket board. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, the former West Indies skipper hit out the West Indies Cricket Board and said the team not earning a direct qualification for 2019 World Cup is lowest point.

Sammy was also vocal about the pay cuts that West Indies cricketers had to suffer and what they get from domestic cricket is way less than playing in T20 cricket tournaments around the world.

“That’s the problem,” Sammy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “When it all started with the past CEO [Michael Muirhead] and (former) director of cricket Richard Pybus, he said ‘West-Indies-first policy’. But you say West Indies first, but the first thing you do you cut the salaries. That doesn’t work.

“You telling guys ‘don’t go and play elsewhere [where] they pay much better, stay at home,’ but the first thing you’re doing is you cut the salaries playing at home.”

The all-rounder added that by giving amnesty, the board is not solving the problem standoff between the T20 players and baord. He said that they can have a mutual understanding or a contract that allows them to play for both — West Indies and T20 leagues.

“I think if you tell guys you have two or three tournaments a year where you get to choose. We give you a white-ball contract or your red-ball contracts, well the retainer contracts. You come back you play home (domestic cricket). If IPL is playing, those who have the contract to play in IPL you go and play. Those not in the IPL you stay home and play.

“Then you have the Pakistan Super League, where the lesser guys tend to filter into that league. So you say ‘okay, you play here, those not playing in that league you have to return.’ And you make the retainer contract something attractive.”

West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup directly and will head to Zimbabwe for next year’s World Cup qualifications. Though Sammy wasn’t happy with the failure, he said that the team will still earn the spot.

“It’s something I spoke about. I was afraid that we would not make into the Champions Trophy, we didn’t, and now to this,” Sammy said. “Hopefully Jason [Holder] and his men can go down to Zimbabwe in March and get to the finals, and assure that there won’t be another ICC event without West Indies.

“But the good thing about when you hit rock bottom, you can only go up from there. Every time I hear or see West Indies play I’m always optimistic, I’ve not lost that passion that something will happen. We’ve shown it over the years, the glimpses where – especially the last Test series in England where they called us all sorts of names, and we have a habit when people call us names to bounce back firing.”

