When Kevin Pietersen fired up Mitchell Johnson, watch video

The Ashes has produced some of the most intriguing contests in Test cricket over the years. A series involving five Test matches is always a gruelling experience for both sides. Add to that the history that comes with the Ashes and the cauldron-like atmosphere that is produced when the MCG is nearly full and one can expect sparks to fly. And that is what happened during the 2013/14 series between Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

Johnson was on fire in that series and has been credited orchestrating what came to be known as the “Pomnishambles” as England lost the series 5-0. The incident occurred in the fourth Test at the MCG, by which time, Australia’s series win was already confirmed. Kevin Pietersen was putting off the Australian bowlers time and again complaining about the sight screen. When he walked away from the wicket while Johnson was taking his run-up, the latter had enough and threw the ball in the batsman’s direction.

After Pietersen went to the non-striker’s end, the two had a short conversation. Pietersen then stopped Johnson yet again after that to clear a stray plastic cover that was blowing across the pitch.

Johnson would go on to claim 37 wickets in that series while Pietersen scored just 294 runs. This performance, coupled with the issues he had with the ECB and the England team management meant that it was the last time Kevin Pietersen ever played a Test match for England. Johnson, on the other hand, would play for one more year before retiring from international cricket in 2015.

