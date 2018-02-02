When it comes to chases it’s either Virat Kohli or a cheetah, says Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli struck his 33rd ODI century against South Africa on Thursday. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli struck his 33rd ODI century against South Africa on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli’s 33rd hundred in ODI cricket against South Africa on Thursday added yet another feather to his cap as he now holds the record of having scored a hundred in every Test-playing country that he has played in so far. Along with Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli forged a 189-run stand to help India win their first ODI in the rainbow nation after a span of nearly seven years. His knock drew widespread applause across the cricketing fraternity and the latest to join the list is former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar. Praising the Indian skipper, the tearaway fast bowler wrote, “Another super run-chase by @imVkohli. When it comes to chases it’s either him or a Cheetah. Well done!! Hope youngsters pick this trait of @imVkohli”

Another super run-chase by @imVkohli. When it comes to chases it’s either him or a Cheetah. Well done!! Hope youngsters pick this trait of @imVkohli — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 2 February 2018

Meanwhile, reflecting on his innings Kohli described it as very special knock and maintained that the win gives India the momentum heading into next match at Centurion. “First match of the series is important. We wanted to take the momentum of the (third) Test win into this and when we restricted South Africa to 270 on this sort of a pitch, we were happy,” Kohli said after the match.

