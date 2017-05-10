Latest News
When is West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd Test at Dominica, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

West Indies and Pakistan play the third and final match of the series in Dominica from Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 10, 2017 2:30 pm
west indies vs australia, wi vs pak 3rd test, west indies vs australia 3rd test, wi vs pak, misbah-ul-haq, Younis khan, azhar ali, yasir shah, snanon gabriel, west indies vs pakistan dominica, wi vs pak dominica, cricket news, cricket, Indian Express Pakistan begin the third and last Test match against West Indies on Wednesday. (Source: PCB Twitter)

West Indies will lock horns with Pakistan in Dominica in the third and final Test match of the series. The three-match series is square at 1-1 after West Indies fast bowler Shanon Gabriel led his side to an emphatic win over the  visitors after the bowler bagged a fifer during Pakistan’s chase. The Misbah-ul Haq-led side was bundled out for a total of 81 runs while chasing a target of 188.

While Gabriel came in for the rescue for West Indies,  for Pakistan, it has been Misbah-ul-Haq’s batting and  Yasir Shah’s leg-spin web that has created problems for the hosts. Moreover, this is the last match for Misbah-ul-Haq as well as Younis Khan.

When is West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd Test in Dominica?

The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to take place in Dominica from May 10.

What time does West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd Test start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 19:30 (IST).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The TV networks covering the clash between West Indies and Pakistan is Ten Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

You can watch the live streaming of West Indies vs Pakistan, third Test match at SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

West Indies squad: J Holder(c), D Bishoo, J Blackwood, K Brathwaite, R Chase, M Cummins, S Dowrich, S Gabriel, S Hetmyer, S Hope(wk), A Joseph, K Powell, VA Singh

Misbah-ul-Haq(C), Sarfraz Ahmed(WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Usman Salahuddin, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Younis Khan

