When is PSL 2017 final betweeen Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

PSL final 2017: Over 25,000 spectators are expected for final.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s move of hosting PSL 2017 final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the country has received mixed responses. With several former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Khan criticising PCB’s decision, foreign players like Darren Sammy and Alan Wilkins have shown support as the country aims to bring international cricket back. Peshawar will be led by West Indies player Darren Sammy while Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Quetta.

Quetta, who’s key players like Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Tymal Mills and Rilee Rossouw have withdrawn from the match, made it into final encounter by defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the first qualifying match by one run. While Peshawar won the third qualifying match by defeating Karachi Kings by 24 runs.

Pakistan cricket governing body cites an opportunity to show all the cricket fraternities that the country is safe to resume international cricket. PCB has taken several measures to make sure that its decision of hosting the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore does not go in vein. The cricket board along with the federal government has arranged high-level security with over 5000 troops deployed in the city. Over 25,000 spectators are expected for final.

When is Pakistan Super League 2017 final?

The PSL 2017 final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.

What time does Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi start?

The final match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will start at 1900 hrs IST. The coverage will start at the broadcasting channel from 2000 hrs PST

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL final?

The TV channels that will be showing Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi final PTV Sports, Ten Sports and Geo Sports. While cricket fans all-around the globe can catch live action on OSN (Middle East and North Africa region) , Startimes (Africa), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), A Plus, Channel 44, prime TV and Geo TV (United Kingdom), Flow TV in West Indies, A Plus in the United States of America and Moby in Afghanistan.

What are the squads of the two teams?

Peshawar Zalmi : Kamran Akmal(w), Dawid Malan, Marlon Samuels, Darren Sammy(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Asghar, Andre Fletcher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan jnr, Junaid Khan, Sohaib Maqsood

Quetta Gladiators: Ahmed Shehzad, Luke Wright, Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Anwar Ali, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Khan, Asad Shafiq, Bismillah Khan, Nathan McCullum, Noor Wali, Umar Gul, Umar Amin

