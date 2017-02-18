When is IPL player auction 2017? How to see online live streaming or live TV for IPL player auction 2017? How is IPL player auction conducted?

IPL 2017 auction will be held on February 20 in Bengaluru. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2017 auction will be held on February 20 in Bengaluru. (Source: BCCI)

The extravaganza that is the IPL for the tenth edition gets underway on the pitch on April 5 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. But before all the activities surrounding the franchises familiarising each other with the players and support staff, the big money exchanges will take place in the form of the extremely interesting and strategised player auction that will have the owners and the support staff bolstering their squads to add some much needed depth in order to lift the trophy come May 21 in Hyderabad.

But, before everything else, let’s get the basics first.

When is IPL Player Auction 2017?

IPL Player Auction for the tenth edition, or the 2017 edition, will take place on Monday, February 20, in Bengaluru. There was talk of the auction shifting to BCCI’s base in Mumbai but that was ruled out when the official word came through.

What time does IPL Player Auction 2017 start?

The IPL Player Auction begins at 9 AM on Feb 20, 2017.

How to see online live streaming or live TV for IPL Player auction 2017?

Sony Entertainment holds the broadcast rights of the IPL 2017 and the Player Auction falls under the same umbrella. The IPL Player Auction will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. For those wanting to watch it online, it can be streamed with a lag on Hotstar. One can easily follow the live updates on IndianExpress.com

How is IPL player auction conducted?

From an original pool of 799, there will be a total of 351 players up for grabs and on auction throughout the day. From this 351, Indian players are 226 while the rest are overseas players. In this list, 122 have played for a country, 223 are uncapped and six represent Associate nations. Considering the squad limits of 25 and then limit on foreigns players, only 76 players will be selected.

The players are divided into groups based on the role they perform – batting, bowling, wicket keeper and all-rounder. The auctioneer will announce each player’s name and franchises will start the bidding from their respective base price. To raise their price, team representatives will have to raise their paddles. The team that makes the highest bid, gets the player. In case there are no bids, the players goes unsold and returns to the auction again with their base price reduced to half.

Franchise purses

Kings XI Punjab – Rs 23.35 crore

Delhi Daredevils – Rs 21.5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 20.9 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 19.75 crore

Rising Pune Supergiants – Rs 19.1 crore

Gujarat Lions – Rs 14.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 12.825 crore

Mumbai Indians – Rs 11.555 crore

Which are the players expected to have highest bids?

Players with maximum base price are expected to draw in the highest bids from the teams. This list includes Angelo Mathews, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma, Mitchell Johnson and Pat Cummins. All of these players come at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. It is widely believed and expected that Stokes will get the maximum interest and the money from teams and got the support of India skipper Virat Kohli. Other players in the running for drawing interest are Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy and Evin Lewis.

