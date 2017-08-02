India vs Sri Lanka Live Online Streaming, 2nd Test: When and where to watch the second Test, live TV coverage, time in IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming and Broadcast from Colombo. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming and Broadcast from Colombo.

India began the Sri Lanka tour with a thumping win in the first Test at Galle. The 304-run win in the Test was India’s biggest overseas win in terms of runs while it was Sri Lanka’s second biggest loss at home. Now, the action moves to Colombo. The Sri Lanka capital will host the second Test match between the two nations and India will like to continue theor winning run in the series. Indian batsmen were on top of their with centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both the pacer and the spinners impressed in the Galle Test. Pujara will be playing his 50th Test match on Thursday.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Thiramane is back in the Test squad after an year. They will be hoping their bowlers can make in-roads in the batting line-up and get some wickets. The batting has been good in bits-and-pieces but Sri Lanka needs a collective effort to put India under pressure with the runs.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The second Test of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Thursday, August 3 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test start at SSC, Colombo?

The play on day one of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss takes place at 9:30 AM. For everything, and anything, IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Pictures Networks. The TV channels that will broadcast the match are TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on sportsinspireslife.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd