India vs Sri Lanka Live Online Streaming, 1st Test: When and where to watch the first Test, live TV coverage, time in IST

With the Indian cricket team scheduled to feature in several overseas series until the end of 2018, Virat Kohli-led side will begin their tour of Sri Lanka with first Test to be played in Galle from July 26. With KL Rahul ruled out for the first Test due to viral fever, India will be making their 14th change to their opening partnership in 29 innings. Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 25 five-wicket hauls and over 1900 runs, will be playing his 50th Test.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be without the newly-appointed captain Dinesh Chandimal and Rangana Herath will lead the charge for the hosts. After a record win against Zimbabwe, hosts need to show a statement of intent. Last time these two sides played each other in Galle, Herath scalped seven wickets to help Sri Lanka win the match by 63 runs.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Galle?

The first Test of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Wednesday, July 26.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test start?

The play on day one of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss takes place at 9:30 AM. For everything, and anything, IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

The first Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network. Last time the two cricketing giants came face to face was in 2015, where India won the series 2-1.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on sportsinspireslife.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Rangana Herath(c), Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

