When is India vs Australia 4th Test at Dharamsala, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Australian captain Steve Smith has been in good form with his bat while Indian counterpart Virat Kohli has had a poor run in the series. (Source: PTI) Australian captain Steve Smith has been in good form with his bat while Indian counterpart Virat Kohli has had a poor run in the series. (Source: PTI)

The fourth Test between India and Australia begins from Saturday. With the series level at 1-1 the Border-Gavaskar is up for grabs and pressure will be on both the teams.

While the hosts will like to sign off the home season with a victory the visitors will look to cause a major upset. For team India a major cause of concern will be Virat Kohli’s fitness. However, Cheteshwar Pujara’s fine form is a bonus and added to that is Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant display with the ball. If they can replicate their feat then India will surely have an upper hand. Though as per initial reports the pitch is expected to assist the pacer more than the spinners. Hence, it will also be interesting as to how the home team line’s up going into the decider.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test in Dharamsala?

The second Test of the four-match series between India and Australia starts in Dharamsala from March 25.

What time does India vs Australia 4th Test start?

The play on day one of the fourth Test between India and Australia will start at 0930 hours IST. The coverage will start at the broadcasting channel from 0830 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Australia 4th Test?

The TV channels that will be showing the fourth Test between India and Australia are Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Australia 4th Test on Hotstar.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Australia fourth Test?

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd