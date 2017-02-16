When is India A vs Australia warm-up game at Mumbai, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Ind A vs Aus 2017: Australia begin long India tour with warm-up game. (Source: AP) Ind A vs Aus 2017: Australia begin long India tour with warm-up game. (Source: AP)

India begin their last leg of the home season with a four-match Test series again Australia. While the hosts will like to extend their winning form and run, the visitors are also charged up to over-turn their last result in India. Australia will begin their rour with a warm-up game against India ‘A’ in Mumbai that begins on Friday. Australia have a big task ahead even the bench of India is going to pose a big threat.

But Australi also cannot be taken lightly. They have a full strength squad barring a couple of players who are on their first tour to India. The India ‘A’ team boosts with the like of Hardik Pandya, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. (Read: Warm-up good chance to impress selectors, says Pandya)

India A vs Australia 2017: Hardik Pandya will lead India A in the warm-up game against Australia

The three-day practice game will be a test of Australian spinners as well. Much of the talk about a series in India is about how the spinners will perform. Therefore, the warm-up will give a fair idea about the spinners.

When is the warm-up game between India ‘A’ and Australia?

The only warm-up game beore the first Test is between India ‘A’ and Australia and it will be played at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai from February 17 to 19.

Where will the warm-up game be played?

The warm-up game between India ‘A’ and Australia will be played at the Cricket Club of India, Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Where can one watch the match live?

India A vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith -led unit would look to make most of this only warm-up fixture

There is no confirmation that the warm-up game between India ‘A’ and Australia will be broadcast.

What time does warm-up game start?

The match will start between 9.30 AM IST

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will not be streamed but you can follow live scores, updates and analysis at indianexpress.com

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Stephen O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

India A: Hardik Pandya (c), Akhil Herwadkar, Priyank Kirit Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Singh, Baba Indrajith.

