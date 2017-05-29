When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India will look to go into Champions Trophy with a solid show against gritty Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) India will look to go into Champions Trophy with a solid show against gritty Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

With the ICC Champions Trophy slated to begin from June 1 in England and Wales, it gives India and Bangladesh a last chance to test their sides and complete bench strength before hitting the tournament with hopes to lift the trophy. Both the teams had contrast start to the cricket in the UK with Bangladesh losing their warm-up game against Pakistan. Meanwhile, India got the better of New Zealand on Sunday under Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-abandoned match.

India would look to bring in Rohit Sharma, who reached late on Sunday and hit the nets on Monday, and see if Yuvraj Singh is fit enough after picking up a viral fever prior to the first game. The warm-up against New Zealand allowed the Indian bowlers to get some action under their belt to dismiss the Kiwis for just 189 but the batting strength wasn’t tested and that would likely be the hope on Tuesday against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh could have and should have won against Pakistan after having the Asian rivals on the ropes. But they let go of the momentum late on and saw Pakistan rise to the occasion.

When is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played on May 30, i.e Tuesday.

What time is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the second warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

You can watch the live streaming on of the first warm-up match between India and Bangladesh on Hotstar. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com.

