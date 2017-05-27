When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between India and New Zealand, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India will be looking to bank on their recent results against New Zealand and make the most of the warm-up match. (Source: File) India will be looking to bank on their recent results against New Zealand and make the most of the warm-up match. (Source: File)

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1 in the United Kingdom and the top eight ODI teams — India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand — will be contesting in the race to win the title. Team India will look to defend the title they won in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni defeating England by five runs on June 23.

Before the tournament starts, six warm-up matches will be played. In the third warm-up match, the defending champions India take on New Zealand at the Oval. In their previous meeting, team India defeated the Kane Williamson-led side 3-2 in the five-match ODI series. Kiwis come in with a tri-series win over Bangladesh and Ireland while the men in blue last played an ODI series against England in January. In the previous warm-up match, Australia registered a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in a high-scoring match.

The final of the eighth edition of the tournament will be played on June 18. Group B has India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa while Group A consist of Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England.

When is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand will be played on May 28, i.e Sunday.

What time is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the second warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Star network in India while Sky Sports will broadcast live in New Zealand.

How do I watch online live streaming of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

You can watch the live streaming on of the first warm-up match between India and New Zealand on Hotstar. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com.

